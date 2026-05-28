Two Minnesota Residents Arrested for $21 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

The suspects face EIGHT counts of health care fraud and TWO counts of money laundering

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested two Minnesota residents on charges of health care fraud after stealing more than $21 million from American taxpayers.

On May 21, HSI St. Paul reported the arrest of Shamso Ahmed Hassan and Hanaan Mursal Yusuf on the charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, EIGHT counts of health care fraud, and TWO counts of money laundering.

Shamso Ahmed Hassan

Hanaan Mursal Yusuf

Hassan was a beneficial owner of Smart Therapy Center LLC and Star Autism Center LLC. She had enrolled as a provider of services for the Minnesota Early Intensive Development and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) Program, and was an employee and lead biller for Smart Therapy Center LLC, responsible for submitting claims to Medicaid.

Through both companies, the defendants carried out a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program of approximately $21.1 million by submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicaid. This scheme took place over the course of more than four years, from May of 2020 to December of 2024.

“These Minnesota residents have been accused of stealing more than $21 million from the American taxpayer,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “They now face charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, EIGHT counts of health care fraud, and TWO counts of money laundering. Their Medicaid fraud scheme started during the COVID pandemic and lasted for four years. ICE continues to zero in on the rampant fraud in Minnesota. Under Secretary Mullin, we will end the defrauding of the American people.”

Both women are United States citizens, with Hassan having been naturalized.

This investigation is led by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) with HSI assistance. Both suspects will remain in federal custody pending judicial proceedings.

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