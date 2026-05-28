SICKO SLUGGER: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Assaulted Man with Baseball Bat After Sanctuary Politicians in Massachusetts Released Him

Sanctuary politicians put the safety of their citizens at risk when they release criminal illegal aliens from jail back into their communities

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a criminal illegal alien who had assaulted a man with a baseball bat in Worcester, Massachusetts and was subsequently released by sanctuary politicians in the state.

On May 16, the Worcester Police Department arrested Dhaval Amratbhai Patel, an illegal alien from India, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to the police report, Patel got into an argument with a customer at the liquor store where Patel worked, which escalated into Patel grabbing a baseball bat and striking the man.

Sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts did not cooperate with ICE law enforcement, and Patel was RELEASED from jail without notification to ICE law enforcement. ICE arrested Patel on May 18.

“This illegal alien from India thought he could go around beating people with a baseball bat. Sanctuary politicians released him from jail after his arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Sanctuary politicians must stop choosing to release criminals into our communities and work with DHS to get criminals out of country. By refusing to cooperate with ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians are putting the safety of their citizens at risk.”

Patel illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and time.

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