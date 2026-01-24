Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,255 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Child Death

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a child death that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for a call for an unconscious child. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing. Despite all life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. Detectives’ investigation revealed that the actions of the suspect contributed to the victim’s death.

The victim has been identified as 1-year-old Quamir Johnson, of Southeast.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 76-year-old Lawrence Perryman, of Southeast. Perryman was charged with First Degree Murder—Felony Murder and First Degree Cruelty to Children. Detectives’ investigation confirmed the offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 25035518

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Child Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.