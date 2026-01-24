MPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Child Death

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a child death that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for a call for an unconscious child. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing. Despite all life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. Detectives’ investigation revealed that the actions of the suspect contributed to the victim’s death.

The victim has been identified as 1-year-old Quamir Johnson, of Southeast.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 76-year-old Lawrence Perryman, of Southeast. Perryman was charged with First Degree Murder—Felony Murder and First Degree Cruelty to Children. Detectives’ investigation confirmed the offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 25035518

