MPD Arrests Suspect in an Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who assaulted and attempted to rob a victim in Southeast.

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at approximately 3:58 p.m., the victim met with a person inside of an apartment building hallway in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast, to purchase shoes. During that interaction, two suspects approached the victim, one armed with two firearms. When the victim attempted to flee, one of the suspects struck the victim with a firearm, and the suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle keys unsuccessfully. The victim was able to flee and drive away in their vehicle and later flagged down officers for help.

On Monday, February 9, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old McKinley McClain of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25195226

