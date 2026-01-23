MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a 2024 homicide that occurred in Northeast.
On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 300 block of 59th Street, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Ginyard, of Temple Hills, MD.
On Thursday, January 22, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22-year-old Melvin Nathaniel Lee Jr of Northeast, D.C. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 24043157
###
