MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a 2024 homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 300 block of 59th Street, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Ginyard, of Temple Hills, MD.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22-year-old Melvin Nathaniel Lee Jr of Northeast, D.C. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24043157

###