Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,019 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert - Vt Route 16, Glover

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 16, Glover has both lanes obstructed in the area of Square Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic Alert - Vt Route 16, Glover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.