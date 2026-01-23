WDE Releases 2024-25 Graduation Rates

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced that the four-year on-time high school graduation rate increased to 83.1 percent in 2024-25, a 1.5 percent increase from 2023-24. 6,385 students graduated in 2024-25, with 7,683 in the four-year on-time cohort—the largest class since the inception of the federal cohort rate in 2009-10.

“Today, we celebrate the increase in statewide graduation rates. Wyoming is back to where we were before the pandemic, and while there is more work to do, it shows what is possible when we keep our priorities where they belong. Thank you to the students, educators, and families who believed in Wyoming and never lowered expectations. This didn’t happen by accident; it happened because we respected local control, stayed focused on students, and honored parental rights. We are proud of this progress, and we aren’t slowing down,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

Notably, this year, Cody High School increased the graduation rate by 7.1%, going from 85.1% to 92.2%.

“We are very proud of our students and staff for this increase in our graduation rate! Our teachers, counselors, and support staff dedicate hours to ensure students cross that finish line! Our motto at CHS is “unbroken spirit, unbridled pride,” and that attitude is reflected in the graduation rate growth,” said Mitch Espeland, Cody High School Principal.

At the district level, Lincoln County School District #2 saw an increase of 5.1%, going from 85.7% to 90.8%.

“This increase in our graduation rate reflects the intentional work of our teachers and staff from kindergarten through high school, particularly through strong unit development and PLC collaboration focused on ensuring all students are prepared for success at the next level,” said Matt Erickson, Superintendent, Lincoln County School District #2. “Our administrators and Board provide governance and leadership that empower educators with the autonomy to use high–effect size instructional strategies within their own professional style, and our parents and community overwhelmingly support these efforts. As a result, student achievement across LCSD #2 continues to rise.”

