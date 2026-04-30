Superintendent Degenfelder Launches 2026 Tour of Excellence

CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder embarked on her 2026 Tour of Excellence in April to celebrate schools across the state that are leaders in Patriotic Efforts and Technical Education (CTE). Recipients were chosen through a statewide public nomination process. Inaugural stops on the tour have included Pinedale Middle School, Shoshoni High School, and Cody Middle School, with three additional school visits to come.

“It is exciting to witness firsthand the innovative ways Wyoming schools are preparing our students for both a career and a life of service,” said Degenfelder. “This year’s Tour of Excellence highlights the synergy between academic rigor and community values, and that success is driven by dedicated teachers who go above and beyond to bring these programs to life. By bridging the gap between the classroom and the real world—whether through high-demand technical trades or deep-rooted patriotic education—we are empowering the next generation of Wyoming leaders to thrive.”

At Pinedale Middle School, the Local Legends program fosters civic engagement and inspires students toward service-oriented careers by connecting them with veterans through interactive assemblies and authentic, community-driven storytelling.

Shoshoni High School has revolutionized its CTE by leveraging professional industry permits to integrate local experts directly into the classroom across diverse pathways like nursing, culinary arts, and technical trades. By combining industry-recognized credentials with hands-on “live labs,” the program transforms students into skilled creators ready for Wyoming’s high-demand economic sectors.

“As principal, I am immensely proud of our high school’s commitment to excellence and the specialized pathways offered through our Career and Technical Education programs,” said Ted Robinson, Secondary Principal, Shoshoni Junior High/High School. “We are honored to provide a rigorous education that equips our students with the advanced skills and professional certifications necessary to become highly employable leaders in the modern workforce.”

Cody Middle School leads in civic education by pairing the Project Citizen curriculum with service-oriented traditions like the Quilts of Valor program. This vertically-aligned approach ensures students develop into informed leaders who honor stewardship through active, respectful engagement with their community.

The Tour of Excellence will continue this spring and fall with stops at Prairie View Community School in Chugwater, Ten Sleep Schools, and Tongue River Middle School.

Pinedale Middle School held an assembly to celebrate being a stop on Superintendent Megan Degenfelder’s 2026 Tour of Excellence.

Kolbe Brink, a junior in the Advanced Woods class at Shoshoni K-12, shows his woodworking skills to Superintendent Degenfelder on her 2026 Tour of Excellence.

Cody Middle School quilters, Tristyn Baker, Zoey House Brown, and Katarina Black, showcase their hard work to Superintendent Degenfelder on her 2026 Tour of Excellence. The students participate in the Quilts of Valor program, where students make quilts to donate to Veterans.

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Media Contact:

Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff

307-777-7675

dicky.shanor@wyo.gov