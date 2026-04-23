SLIB Adopts Degenfelder Amendment Prohibiting Illegal Immigrants From Public Housing Benefits

CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder issues a statement on the State Land Investment Board’s (SLIB) adoption of an amendment proposed by Degenfelder that would prohibit illegal immigrants from accessing the benefits of taxpayer-funded housing grants.

“Today, I was pleased to propose an amendment successfully adopted by the SLIB Board that prohibits illegal immigrants from accessing the benefits of taxpayer-funded housing grants. The amendment, crafted in consultation with the Trump administration’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, is consistent with the President’s executive order, passes constitutional muster, and allows our communities access to desired infrastructure and housing assistance.”

– END –

Media Contact:

Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff

307-777-7675

dicky.shanor@wyo.gov