Bright Pattern to Showcase Next-Generation Contact Center Solutions at CCW 2026 in Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced its participation in CCW 2026, Europe’s premier international congress trade fair for innovative customer dialogue, taking place in Berlin. Bright Pattern will demonstrate how its omnichannel contact center platform helps organizations deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized customer experiences.At CCW 2026, Bright Pattern will highlight advancements across its AI-powered omnichannel platform including:• AI Virtual Agents• Real-time transcription, summarization, and automated notetaking• Interaction analytics and auto-scoring• Agent Assist with teleprompter functionality• Workforce ManagementAttendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and speak directly with Bright Pattern experts about modernizing contact center operations.“CCW is one of the most important events for the customer experience and contact center community in Europe,” said Anton Kreuzer, Head of Business Development at Bright Pattern Europe. “It gives customers the opportunity to see live demonstrations of our platform and understand how these capabilities can deliver measurable business results for their companies.”Bright Pattern’s platform is designed to support businesses of all sizes, offering rapid deployment, flexibility, and enterprise-grade reliability. The company continues to expand its presence across Europe, working closely with partners and customers to address evolving CX and compliance requirements.“Being in Berlin for CCW 2026 allows customers and partners to get hands-on exposure to our AI suite and Workforce Management.” added Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development at Bright Pattern Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa. “Many organizations are only beginning to realize the full potential of AI, and we look forward to meaningful conversations about how our software can help contact centers evolve into true drivers of customer loyalty and business growth.”ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across more than 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com

