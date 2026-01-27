OpenLoop Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

OpenLoop Logo

Chris Aker Joins OpenLoop’s Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Scalable Virtual Care Infrastructure

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLoop , the nation’s leading operating system for telehealth, today announced the appointment of Chris Aker as Chief Commercial Officer. Aker assumed the role on January 5, 2026, bringing more than two decades of experience building and scaling revenue organizations at category-defining technology companies from Series B through IPO and Fortune 500 scale.In his role, Aker will lead OpenLoop’s global revenue organization and oversee go-to-market strategy as the company enters its next phase of growth. He will focus on aligning commercial execution with product and platform expansion, strengthening enterprise partnerships, and building durable systems that support OpenLoop’s rapidly expanding provider network and nationwide virtual care footprint, which currently powers more than 170 organizations across all 50 states.“OpenLoop is building the infrastructure layer that modern digital health depends on, and that kind of platform demands experienced commercial leadership,” said Jon Lensing, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenLoop. “Chris has repeatedly proven his ability to scale complex, high-growth businesses with remarkable success. Bringing him on as CCO is an important step for OpenLoop, and I’m excited about the leadership and operational rigor he brings to our executive team.”Aker joins OpenLoop with a track record of scaling revenue at some of the most recognizable technology companies in the market. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Kitman Labs, where he helped transform the company into an enterprise-grade platform by deepening strategic relationships and supporting some of the world’s largest sporting organizations, including the NFL, Premier League, NBA, and MLS, as the business expanded its global footprint and commercial offerings.Previously, Aker was Chief Sales Officer at Compass, where he helped scale revenue to over $6.4 billion, built a 200+ person sales organization, and launched Agent Graph, a data-driven prospecting engine that doubled conversion rates and accelerated the company’s path to IPO and Fortune 500 scale. Earlier in his career, he led global sales at Eventbrite, growing revenue from $20 million to more than $250 million and helping guide the company through its public offering.“I’m excited to partner with Jon and the team to build a revenue organization that matches the ambition of the platform, expanding access so patients can receive the best possible care on their terms, while empowering clinicians with the infrastructure, tools, flexibility, and support they deserve,” said Chris Akler, Chief Commercial Officer of OpenLoop.###About OpenLoopOpenLoop is the nation’s leading operating system for telehealth — a full-stack clinical infrastructure built to deliver care everywhere patients are. Built by physicians, OpenLoop integrates every layer of virtual care delivery into a single, connected infrastructure. From first visit to final reimbursement, OpenLoop ensures every element of telehealth delivery is connected, compliant, and ready to scale — empowering healthcare organizations to deliver care anywhere, faster, safer, and more reliably than ever before.Learn more at openloophealth.com

