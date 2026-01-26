Instacoins Expands Its Over-the-Counter Trading Services for High-Value Crypto Transactions

A closer look at Instacoins’ OTC desk, delivering discreet crypto trading, personalised consultations and reliable settlement across major crypto and fiat pairs

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instacoins continues to strengthen its professional trading offering through its Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading desk , providing a discreet, flexible and highly personalised solution for clients executing high-value cryptocurrency transactions. The Instacoins OTC desk supports crypto to fiat, fiat to crypto and crypto to crypto trading, delivering tailored execution for individuals, businesses and institutional clients.As digital assets become increasingly integrated into investment strategies, treasury management and cross-border operations, demand for OTC trading services has grown steadily. Instacoins addresses this demand with a high-touch service model that combines experienced human support, personalised account management and structured execution. This approach enables clients to achieve efficient outcomes while minimising market impact and reducing slippage.𝗔 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴Public exchanges are commonly used for smaller retail transactions, but larger trades can face challenges such as price slippage, limited liquidity and a lack of personalised support. Over-the-counter trading provides a professional alternative by allowing transactions to be executed off-exchange, directly with dedicated counterparties.The Instacoins OTC desk operates on this model, offering clients greater control, confidentiality and predictability. Each transaction begins with a personalised consultation, allowing Instacoins’ trading specialists to understand the client’s objectives, timing requirements and asset preferences. This process is designed to optimise execution and reduce exposure to unfavourable market movements.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗧𝗖 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀The Instacoins OTC desk offers a discreet and flexible service across multiple trading scenarios:𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝗮𝘁A tailored solution for converting digital assets into major fiat currencies, supporting liquidity needs, treasury operations and real-world use cases. Execution is handled with speed, care and personalised support.𝗙𝗶𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼A flexible service enabling clients to acquire cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies, supported by structured execution and individual consultation for larger or strategic positions.Fiat settlements are supported across a broad range of major fiat currencies subject to jurisdiction and onboarding requirements. Currencies include:• Euro (EUR)• United States Dollar (USD)• British Pound Sterling (GBP)• Swiss Franc (CHF)• Norwegian Krone (NOK)• Swedish Krona (SEK)• Czech Koruna (CZK)• Canadian Dollar (CAD)• Australian Dollar (AUD)• South African Rand (ZAR)• United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED)𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼Off-exchange crypto-to-crypto trading with deep liquidity, competitive pricing and secure settlement. This service supports portfolio rebalancing and asset optimisation without exposure to public order books.The desk supports a wide range of major digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, USDC, BNB, XRP and additional cryptocurrencies, subject to market conditions and regulatory considerations.𝗕𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻A key differentiator of the Instacoins OTC desk is its bespoke liquidity model. Rather than relying on automated exchange order books, transactions are managed by experienced professionals who structure execution around the client’s specific requirements.This high-touch approach supports large or complex trades by combining speed, compliance and tailored execution across major crypto and fiat pairs. Clients benefit from transparent pricing, reliable settlement and consistent communication throughout the trading process.“𝙒𝙚’𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙖 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙚𝙭𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨,” said Patrick Meijer, Chief Executive Officer at Absolute Motors. “𝙒𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙙𝙙 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙧 𝙥𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙗𝙮 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙖 𝘽𝙪𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙞 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙤𝙞𝙣.”𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲-𝗟𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱Instacoins places strong emphasis on regulatory alignment and onboarding, recognising that OTC trading often involves complex corporate structures and cross-border considerations. The OTC desk works closely with each client to ensure onboarding, execution and settlement are handled in line with applicable regulatory and operational standards.This compliance-first approach, combined with an individualised service model, has positioned Instacoins as a trusted OTC partner for corporate and institutional clients operating across multiple jurisdictions.“𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙢𝙮 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙢,” said Malcolm Caruana, Director at Remax Finest. “𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙢𝙮 𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙨𝙩, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙄 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚.”𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗧𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺Alongside its white-glove OTC desk, Instacoins also offers the Instacoins OTC Platform, a self-serve trading solution designed for clients who prefer to execute transactions independently and at their own pace.The OTC Platform provides a classic crypto on and off-ramp experience, allowing users to buy or sell Bitcoin without minimum transaction limits. The platform operates 24 hours a day, enabling clients to trade when it suits them, without the need for direct interaction with a trading desk.This offering complements the personalised OTC desk by serving clients who prioritise flexibility and autonomy, rather than bespoke execution. While the platform does not include personalised consultation, it provides a reliable, always-available route for straightforward Bitcoin transactions.In addition, the platform allows merchants to generate payment links that can be shared directly for crypto payments. This functionality supports simple crypto payment flows, though payment acceptance is not the primary focus of the OTC offering.Together, the OTC desk and OTC platform reflect Instacoins’ commitment to supporting different client preferences, from high-touch, assisted execution to self-directed trading.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗧𝗖 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸Clients engaging the Instacoins OTC desk benefit from:• Convenient and flexible OTC trading with personalised consultations• Discreet asset conversion with reliable and compliant settlement• Access to deep liquidity across major crypto and fiat pairs• Fair, transparent pricing supported by high-trust execution• A tailored user experience built around flexibility, clarity and easeThis combination allows clients to execute high-value trades efficiently while maintaining confidence, discretion and control.𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺The OTC trading desk is a core component of the wider Instacoins ecosystem and forms part of Instacoins Pro, the company’s professional services offering. The ecosystem supports the practical use of digital assets across payments, invoice settlement, merchant crypto acceptance with fiat settlement and trading.OTC services enable clients to move seamlessly between crypto and fiat, supporting broader financial, operational and lifestyle strategies, while complementary payment and gateway solutions allow businesses and individuals to use crypto in real-world contexts without managing volatility.As the digital asset market continues to mature, professional OTC trading plays an increasingly important role in meeting the needs of sophisticated clients operating beyond retail markets.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁The Instacoins Over-the-Counter trading desk is available to eligible clients globally, subject to regulatory and operational considerations. Clients are invited to speak directly with the OTC team to discuss trading requirements, supported assets and execution options.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗧𝗖 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸Email: otc@instacoins.comPhone/WhatsApp: +356 9936 6386𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗧𝗖 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸The Instacoins OTC trading desk is a professional off-exchange service supporting crypto to fiat, fiat to crypto and crypto to crypto transactions. Designed for high-value trades, the desk combines bespoke liquidity, personalised consultation, deep market access and compliant settlement to deliver reliable and efficient execution.

