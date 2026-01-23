Rear Admiral Chad Jacoby Keynotes 2026 U.S. Coast Guard Outlook Summit

Addresses Nationwide Audience of Prime Government Contractors, Subcontractors, and Small Businesses

This historic investment marks a new era for the Coast Guard” — Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rear Admiral Chad Jacoby, Deputy Commandant for Systems and Chief Acquisition Executive for the U.S. Coast Guard , delivered the Keynote Address today at the 2026 U.S. Coast Guard Outlook Summit in Reston, Virginia.The Summit was organized to provide the latest details on the $25 Billion the Coast Guard received last year from the Big Beautiful Bill Act. The new funding strengthens every facet of Coast Guard operations and supports the Service’s role as the Nation’s leading drug interdiction and maritime border security force.The funding will allow the Coast Guard to procure an estimated 17 new icebreakers, 21 new cutters, over 40 helicopters, and six C-130J aircraft while modernizing shore infrastructure and maritime surveillance systems.Rear Admiral Jacoby and other senior Coast Guard leaders spoke to and met with a nationwide audience of prime government contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses.Rear Admiral Jacoby oversees Program Element Offices (PEO) for Sea, Air, C51, Shore, Robotics and Autonomous Systems as well as the Director of Contracting & Procurement, Director of Technology Readiness, and Operational Logistics Command.The 2026 U.S. Coast Guard Outlook Summit was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum , a public service organization which brings together Members of Congress, officials from the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Coast Guard, prime defense contractors, and small businesses.

