House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman Welcomes the 2026 Capitol Hill Pacific Defense Summit

Speakers Also Included USINDOPACOM, U.S. Coast Guard, Hanwha Defense, Center for Maritime Strategy

Bringing together leaders from across the government and the defense industrial base is especially important these days as we align our goals to make sure we have peace through strength.” — House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressman Rob Wittman , Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, welcomed the 2026 Capitol Hill Pacific Defense Summit yesterday, May 7, 2026. The Summit was convened to bring together military and industry leaders to strengthen U.S. and Allied defense in the Pacific region.Speakers also included top officials and executives from USINDOPACOM U.S. Coast Guard , Hanwha Defense USA, Center for Maritime Defense, The Asia Group, PilieroMazza, and other agencies, companies, and groups. The audience included executives from Thales, IBM, Parsons, Teledyne, BAE Systems, CACI, Leonardo, and numerous small businesses interested in government contracting.Top sponsors included USFCR, PilieroMazza, and Thales. The Summit Moderator was Neil McDonnell, President of the GovCon Chamber of Commerce.The Summit was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, a public service organization bringing together Members of Congress, military and government leaders, prime defense contractors, and small businesses.

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