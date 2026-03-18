House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman Welcomes the 13th Annual Air Force Outlook Summit

Air Force & Pentagon Officials Convene with Industry

This forum plays a very important role in bringing together Air Force leaders, Pentagon officials, industry partners, and innovators from across the defense industrial base.” — House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressman Rob Wittman , Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, welcomed the 13th Annual Air Force Outlook Summit this week in Reston, Virginia."This forum plays a very important role in bringing together Air Force leaders, Pentagon officials, industry partners, and innovators from across the defense industrial base," Wittman stated. "The Air Force has been at the tip of the spear in recent military operations. Tactical and fighter aircraft annihilated Iranian nuclear facilities just last June. And now those same aircraft, along with strategic airlift and aerial refueling capabilities, are sustaining the fight against the Islamic regime there in Iran.""Congressional funding includes more than $57 billion for Air Force procurement," Wittman emphasized. This includes the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, B-21 Raiders, and KC-46 tankers. It also includes $4 billion for Space Force procurement, insuring that we continue to strengthen our space capabilities that underpin modern warfare. We need that more than ever."The Summit was organized to provide the latest details on the 2026 Air Force budget; new Air Force procurement and contracting opportunities; Air Force small business contracts and resources; new contracts for drones and anti-drone technology, defense acquisition reform; and how industry can support the U.S. military action against Iran.The 2026 Air Force Outlook Summit was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum , a public service organization which brings together Members of Congress, officials from the U.S. Department of War and U.S. Air Force , prime defense contractors, and small businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.