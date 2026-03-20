Top U.S. Air Force Officials Address the 13th Annual Air Force Outlook Summit

Air Force Assistant Secretary William D. Bailey

House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman Provided the Congressional Keynote Address

We have a lot of modernization going on in the Air Force.” — Air Force Assistant Secretary William D. Bailey

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William D. Bailey, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics, provided the Summit Keynote Address at the 13th Annual Air Force Outlook Summit in Reston, Virginia this week. Bailey was among numerous Air Force and Pentagon officials addressing a national industry audience.The Summit was organized to provide the latest details on the 2026 Air Force budget; new Air Force procurement and contracting opportunities; Air Force small business contracts and resources; new contracts for drones and anti-drone technology; defense acquisition reform; and how industry can support the U.S. military action against Iran.Additional speakers were top officials from the Office of the Secretary of War, Air Force Small Business Programs Office, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, SpaceWERX, OASW Industrial Base Growth Office, and more. The Congressional Keynote Address was provided by Congressman Rob Wittman, the Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. The Summit Moderator was Neil McDonnell, President of the GovCon Chamber of Commerce.A special address on supporting the U.S. warfighter was provided by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington, CEO of the USO.USFCR was the Summit Diamond Sponsor. The Titanium Sponsor was IMS Consulting; the Gold Sponsor was ZenaDrone; the Platinum Sponsor was Secureframe, the Registration Sponsor was MOONSHOT, and the Host Sponsor was Carahsoft.The 2026 Air Force Outlook Summit was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum , a public service organization which brings together Members of Congress, officials from the U.S. Department of War and U.S. Air Force , prime defense contractors, and small businesses.

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