ABL Diagnostics Strengthens Strategic Supplier Agreements to Support Accelerated Growth

WOIPPY, FRANCE, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces the reinforcement of its strategic agreements with leading global life science and molecular biology suppliers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Vazyme, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Illumina, Roche, Biolegio, Eurofins, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, MGI, and other key industry partners.These strengthened partnerships reflect ABL Diagnostics’ commitment to securing a robust, reliable, and scalable supply chain capable of supporting the strong growth of its commercial activities across all business lines.The renewed and expanded agreements provide improved commercial conditions, including more competitive pricing, optimized contractual terms, and enhanced supply security. These improvements will enable ABL Diagnostics to better manage increasing volumes while maintaining high standards of quality and performance.The reinforced supplier framework directly supports ABL Diagnostics’ core technologies, notably genotyping by sequencing and qPCR-based molecular detection, both of which are experiencing sustained demand across research and diagnostic markets.By benefiting from improved tariffs and more favorable terms, ABL Diagnostics strengthens its cost structure and operational efficiency. These conditions translate into improved margin expectations and enhanced growth visibility, positioning the company to meet its ambitious commercial objectives.As a result, ABL Diagnostics enters 2026 with reinforced financial and growth forecasts, supported by long-term partnerships with key industry players and a supply ecosystem aligned with its expansion strategy.This milestone confirms ABL Diagnostics’ position as a fast-growing and reliable partner in molecular diagnostics, fully equipped to respond to increasing market demand and to sustain long-term value creation.***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

