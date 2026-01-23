Beyond the Algorithm: How Medtrum’s TouchCare® Nano System Supports Everyday Diabetes Management

WAN CHAI, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even with the advancement of Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) technologies, diabetes management often continues to involve frequent decisions, interruptions, and ongoing mental burden. Effective automation is not defined solely by insulin delivery, but by how well a system supports people living with diabetes in managing daily routines with fewer manual adjustments. With this perspective, Medtrum has continued to refine the TouchCareNano AID system, a hybrid closed-loop system , to help shift attention away from device management and back toward everyday life.The TouchCare Nano system is designed as a cohesive ecosystem. It integrates a small, tubeless insulin pump, a discreet continuous glucose monitor (CGM), and the Auto Mode—an automated insulin delivery feature powered by the proprietary APGO algorithm. By eliminating the physical constraints of tubing and minimizing the device footprint, the system offers a high level of integration purpose-built for 24/7 wearability. The components communicate seamlessly, creating a responsive loop without requiring people living with diabetes to constantly bridge the gap between sensor and pump.Auto Mode plays a central role in this experience. Using real-time CGM readings, glucose trends, and recent insulin delivery history, the system automatically adjusts basal insulin delivery and delivers correction boluses when appropriate. These adjustments are updated every two minutes, ensuring insulin delivery responds to changing glucose conditions while remaining aligned with established therapy parameters. Individuals can personalize their therapy by selecting glucose targets of 5.6, 6.1, or 6.7 mmol/L, allowing Auto Mode to tailor its automated adjustments accordingly. Critical safety features, such as Predictive Low Glucose Suspend (PLGS), proactively reduce or pause insulin delivery as glucose levels approach predefined low thresholds and resume delivery once glucose levels recover without demanding constant manual intervention.In practice, this fundamentally transforms the flow of a typical day. Consider a morning commute or a schedule packed with back-to-back meetings—moments where stress or delayed meals typically cause glucose fluctuations. Instead of requiring manual correction, the TouchCare Nano system detects these subtle fluctuations and adjusts insulin delivery autonomously. Whether responding to the dawn phenomenon or a missed lunch, the system remains vigilant, smoothing out glucose variability. This allows people living with diabetes to remain focused on personal and professional responsibilities while feeling confident in their diabetes care.This sense of security extends to the broader support network through Medtrum’s ecosystem. The EasyFollow app allows glucose and insulin delivery data to be securely shared with family members or caregivers, enabling remote awareness and added peace of mind. Complementing this, the EasyView website aggregates historical data for long-term management. By turning raw numbers into actionable trends, it facilitates informed discussions between patients and healthcare professionals, ensuring that immediate daily freedom is balanced with long-term clinical goals.Medtrum remains committed to this vision of practical and sustainable diabetes management. By integrating the intelligent Auto Mode, discreet hardware, and data connectivity into a unified platform, the TouchCare Nano system does more than deliver insulin—it helps restores a sense of normalcy. The goal is to reduce the feeling that daily life is centered around medical routines, proving that the true value of automation lies not in the sophistication of the technology, but in its ability to let life return to being simply life.About MedtrumFounded in 2008, Medtrum is a global medical device company dedicated to advancing diabetes management by simplifying the complex realities of daily care. The company develops and manufactures the TouchCareNano platform, including tubeless insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and automated insulin delivery solutions, with the goal of improving quality of life and supporting sustainable outcomes for people living with diabetes.

