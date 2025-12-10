WARRENSLOVE

Pioneering Wellness Brand Reaches 13+ Million Customers Worldwide with Science-Backed ATP Transmission Innovation

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warrenslove , the global leader in biological signaling technology and wellness solutions, today announced continued international expansion following unprecedented customer growth across 36+ countries. Founded by Warren Hanchey, one of only three people worldwide to successfully transmit ATP into purified water using biological signaling, Warrenslove has established itself as the premier brand delivering scientifically proven wellness solutions to millions globally.Built on nearly two decades of groundbreaking research from 8ight Labs—the world's leading biological signaling research facility since 2006—Warrenslove has pioneered multiple breakthrough technologies including magnetic signaling, laser signaling, photon/anti-photon signaling, and programmed longitudinal scalar waves. This multi-technology approach sets Warrenslove apart from single-solution competitors."Our mission has always been to deliver genuine scientific innovation that improves people's lives," said Warren Hanchey, Founder of Warrenslove. "With over 55 years of business expertise and recognition at medical conferences across 12 countries, we've built Warrenslove on proven results, not empty promises."Key Achievements:$25 million in transactions within first seven months of Taiwan market launchFirst company to pioneer 100% signal-based wearable technology utilizing hologramsZero side effects through 100% biophoton-based technologyWarrenslove's innovative Protect Filters address modern health challenges posed by high-frequency transmissions like 5G, which can affect ATP production in the body's water-based cellular systems. This forward-thinking approach positions Warrenslove as essential protection for wellness in the 21st century.The company's commitment to sustainability includes reduced energy consumption through solar power systems, comprehensive recycling programs, and participation in circular economy initiatives—demonstrating that cutting-edge science and environmental responsibility can work hand-in-hand.About WarrensloveWarrenslove is the world's leading provider of biological signaling wellness technology, backed by 8ight Labs' nearly 20 years of pioneering research. With a presence in 36+ countries and 13+ million satisfied customers, Warrenslove delivers science-backed wellness solutions that work with the body's natural systems to optimize health without drugs, chemicals, or side effects.

Legal Disclaimer:

