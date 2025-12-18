Medtrum Advances Global Adoption of TouchCare® Nano Hybrid Closed-Loop AID System to Redefine Modern Diabetes Care

Medtrum

WAN CHAI, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As automated insulin delivery (AID) systems become an increasingly important component of modern diabetes management, Medtrum is advancing the global adoption of its TouchCareNano hybrid closed-loop AID system, supporting patients and healthcare professionals with predictive automation, simplified daily management, and connected care.Designed to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management, the TouchCare Nano system integrates continuous glucose monitoring, insulin pump, and control algorithms to support more stable glucose control with less manual intervention. The system is already used across multiple international markets as part of Medtrum’s expanding global footprint.Simplifying Daily Diabetes ManagementFor people living with diabetes, daily care often requires constant attention to meals, activity, insulin dosing, and glucose fluctuations. Medtrum’s TouchCare Nano system addresses this challenge by continuously predicting glucose trends, moderating highs and lows, and adjusting insulin delivery in real time.Beyond automated basal adjustments and correction doses, the system uniquely supports automatic delivery of meal bolus—a capability long viewed within the industry as a future milestone. Rather than describing the experience as simple convenience, patients consistently describe the impact as relief.“I finally got my mental bandwidth back,” one user shared, reflecting a common sentiment among people using the system as part of their daily routine.Connected Care with EasyFollowIn addition to supporting individual users, Medtrum’s ecosystem enables connected care through EasyFollow, its companion app for remote data sharing. EasyFollow allows authorized caregivers and healthcare professionals to access therapy and glucose data via a web-based desktop platform, where comprehensive reports can be generated. This integrated approach supports clinical oversight, structured data review, and more efficient follow-up, while reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.Clinical Evidence Supporting Real-World UseClinical evaluations of the TouchCareNano hybrid closed-loop AID system indicate meaningful improvements in glycemic outcomes. Increases in time in range (TIR) were observed shortly after use began and remained stable over time. Additional findings indicate further gains in glucose control when auto meal handling is activated, supporting the system’s effectiveness in real-world settings.Expanding Global PresenceAs part of its ongoing global expansion, Medtrum continues to strengthen regulatory and clinical engagement across key markets. In 2024, the TouchCare Nano system received EU CE MDR Class III certification, confirming compliance with European medical device regulations.More recently, Medtrum obtained regulatory approval from Brazil’s ANVISA, enabling the company’s official entry into the Brazilian market. The system was also presented at the XXV Congress of the Brazilian Diabetes Society (SBD), introducing Medtrum to the Brazilian diabetes care community.A Long-Term Vision for Diabetes CareMedtrum is committed to building a scalable, patient-centered diabetes management ecosystem that combines automation, predictive intelligence, and connectivity. By expanding access to the TouchCare Nano system worldwide, the company aims to reduce long-term treatment burden for patients while supporting healthcare system with reliable and clinically ready technology.About MedtrumFounded in 2008 in Shanghai, Medtrum is a global medical technology company focused on simplifying diabetes management through user-centered design and advanced automation. The company develops and manufactures the TouchCare Nano system, including tubeless insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and hybrid closed-loop AID systems, to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes for people living with diabetes.

