SPECTRA PHASES OUT OUTDATED DATA COMMUNICATION METHODS IN 2026

To deliver better service, Spectra will phase out legacy data communication practices and transition fulfillment clients to more efficient, modern alternatives.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectra, a 3PL fulfillment provider based in Columbia, South Carolina, has made integration with online storefronts a cornerstone of its list of services. From small startup e-commerce businesses to large corporations with national scope, Spectra works with clients of all sizes to fulfill their orders no matter what platform the orders are placed on. With a number of powerful digital tools now available for streamlining these processes, Spectra is making it a priority in 2026 to move clients off of outdated data communication methods and adopt superior modern options instead.The move is in line with Spectra’s mission to not simply provide a basic level of service for its clients and follow their instructions for fulfillment, but to also be a partner in growth and strategy. The Spectra team’s experience and insight into fulfillment topics holds great value for clients, as they are able to assess the client’s current system and identify obstacles to growth. Discarding outdated, inefficient data communication methods in favor of streamlined new methods, many of which offer greatly expanded capabilities as well, is a key step for many e-commerce companies as they expand their reach.Spectra’s focus on moving clients over to new data communication practices is also driven by necessity. Shopify , as well as other major online storefront platforms, are in the process of discontinuing support for custom apps and other systems that e-commerce companies have used in the past. In order to work seamlessly with these storefronts, these companies will need to adopt new tools, such as webhooks, within the next year. While many companies do not fully understand the makeup of these new tools or have the resources to research them thoroughly, Spectra can assist by setting up the new system and handling the transition without interruption to daily business.One of Spectra’s most appealing features for new clients, particularly those looking to get out of their current 3PL contract, is Spectra’s ability to quickly switch over and get their systems integrated with the client’s current software tools, workflows, and other systems. After that initial transition, however, Spectra partners with the new client to find out how those systems can be upgraded to become as efficient and powerful as possible, enabling the client to grow quickly without limitations due to fulfillment inefficiencies.Spectra’s leadership team is very optimistic about where the planned changes in data communication will place its clients moving through the first half of 2026. As customers in all sectors of the economy continue to rely on online shopping more and more, Spectra is ready to help both long-established e-commerce businesses as well as startups with great new ideas to reach the largest audience possible. Companies that are looking to work with an expert, trusted 3PL provider can learn more about Spectra online at spectraintegration.com

