Daram Secures New U.S. Patent, Strengthening Its Technology Portfolio

New U.S. Patent Further Validates Daram’s Proprietary Technology

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daram, a technology-focused consumer electronics company, announced that it has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in December 2025.

The newly issued patent covers Daram’s proprietary design and core technology related to its innovative hardware architecture, further reinforcing the company’s intellectual property portfolio in the global market.

This patent milestone reflects Daram’s continued investment in research and development, as well as its commitment to building original technologies that can be applied across future product lines and platforms.

“We view this patent as an important validation of our internal R&D capabilities and long-term technology strategy,” said Seokhee Kang, CEO of Daram. “It strengthens our foundation as we continue to explore new opportunities in global markets.”

Daram plans to leverage this patented technology as part of its broader innovation roadmap, including potential collaborations and future product development initiatives.

About Daram

Daram is a technology-driven company focused on developing proprietary hardware solutions and building a strong global intellectual property portfolio. The company continues to expand its presence through innovation, strategic partnerships, and technology-led growth.

