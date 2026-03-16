Nest Industry Launches 'ECG EGG' on Kickstarter: A Revolutionary Chest-Patch Shield Against Emotional Burnout

A new generation of personal stress management technology using medical-grade HRV sensing and AI-driven emotional insights

By wearing ECG EGG as a lightweight chest patch, users get a personalized shield that alerts them to rising stress patterns they might not even consciously feel yet.” — SUNGWON JANG

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nest Industry, a South Korea-based wellness tech pioneer, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign for the ECG EGG, a discreet chest-based wearable designed to detect and manage stress before it leads to emotional exhaustion.

Unlike traditional wrist-worn trackers that primarily focus on physical activity, the ECG EGG is a specialized chest patch that captures high-precision Heart Rate Variability (HRV) data directly from the source. This allows the device to map a user’s unique emotional rhythm and provide a proactive "emotional roadmap" to prevent burnout.

Beyond the Wrist: Why a Chest Patch?

The ECG EGG moves away from the wrist to ensure data integrity. By adhering directly to the chest, the device minimizes noise and captures the heart’s subtle electrical signals with far greater clarity than optical sensors found in smartwatches.

“We realized that to truly understand the mind-body connection, we needed better data,” says Sungwon Jang, CEO at NEST. “The ECG EGG isn't about counting steps; it’s about understanding your nervous system. By wearing it as a lightweight chest patch, users get a personalized shield that alerts them to rising stress patterns they might not even consciously feel yet.”

Key Features of the ECG EGG:

- Predictive Emotional Navigation: Analyzes HRV patterns to provide early warnings of emotional meltdowns or high-stress states.

- Personalized Baseline: Learns the user’s unique physiological "normal" rather than comparing them to a generic average.

- Minimalist & Discreet Form Factor: The sleek, egg-shaped patch is designed to be worn under clothing, staying invisible while providing 24/7 insights.

- Actionable Calming Insights: When the system detects a shift toward burnout, it offers tailored guidance to help users regain their balance and focus.

Empowering High-Performers and Creators

The ECG EGG is built for professionals, creators, and anyone navigating high-pressure environments. By turning complex biological signals into an intuitive emotional dashboard, Nest Industry aims to make mental well-being as measurable and manageable as physical fitness.

About NEST

NEST is a technology company focused on bridging the gap between sophisticated data and everyday wellness. Through the development of the ECG EGG and other wearable solutions, NEST aims to make personal health data more accessible, accurate, and actionable for people worldwide.

Join the movement for better heart health on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1328125146/your-personal-shield-against-emotional-meltdown?ref=user_menu

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