LEESOL Launches U.S. Direct-to-Consumer Platform, Expanding Global Reach of Its Award-Winning Sleep Tech

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Leesol Introduces Advanced Sleep Technology to U.S. Consumers via New D2C Platform

The U.S. launch of our direct-to-consumer platform represents a critical milestone for LEESOL!” — JULIE YOON, CSO

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEESOL, a South Korea-based innovator in sleep and wellness technology, today announced the official launch of its U.S. direct-to-consumer platform(www.leesol-global.com), marking a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy. With this launch, LEESOL aims to bring its science-driven sleep solutions directly to U.S. consumers, offering improved accessibility, localized customer experience, and faster market engagement.

LEESOL has already demonstrated strong product-market validation through successful crowdfunding campaigns and domestic sales, with its flagship products Sleepisol and blissol gaining traction among users seeking natural, non-invasive approaches to sleep improvement and stress management. blissol, a lightweight wearable headband designed for effortless relaxation and meditation, recently completed a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising over $70,000 and receiving strong support from global backers.

A New Approach to Sleep and Wellness

LEESOL’s products are built around ultra-low-frequency stimulation technology, designed to help users achieve relaxation, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality—without the need for medication, complicated setups, or intrusive devices. Unlike traditional sleep aids or bulky wearables, LEESOL devices focus on simplicity, comfort, and intuitive use, enabling users to integrate better sleep habits seamlessly into their daily lives.

“The U.S. launch of our direct-to-consumer platform represents a critical milestone for LEESOL,” said Julie Yoon, CSO in LEESOL. “We believe the future of sleep technology lies in simplicity, personalization, and scientifically grounded solutions. Our goal is to empower users to take control of their sleep and mental well-being in the most natural way possible.”

Strategic Expansion into the U.S. Market

The launch of leesol-global.com is part of LEESOL’s broader initiative to establish a strong presence in North America. The company is actively pursuing:

• Partnerships with wellness and healthcare distributors

• Collaboration with research institutions and sleep-related organizations

• Clinical validation and certification processes in the U.S. market

• Expansion into both online and offline retail channels

By combining direct sales with strategic partnerships, LEESOL aims to accelerate adoption and build long-term brand trust in the U.S.

About LEESOL

LEESOL is a South Korean sleep technology company dedicated to developing intuitive, science-based wellness devices that improve sleep quality and emotional well-being. With a focus on user-friendly design and non-invasive technology, LEESOL redefines how individuals experience rest, relaxation, and recovery.

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