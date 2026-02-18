LEESOL Joins the National Sleep Foundation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Science-Backed Sleep Innovation

National Sleep Foundation LEESOL MARK

LEESOL Joins National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech® Network Premier Community Platform for Stakeholders in the Sleep Technology Industry

Becoming a member of the National Sleep Foundation represents a meaningful step in our global journey.” — Julie Yoon, CSO

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEESOL announces joining the National Sleep Foundation’s (NSF) SleepTech® Network, a community platform for stakeholders across the sleep technology industry.

Members of the SleepTech® Network are organizations ranging from start-ups to members of the Fortune Global 500, and representing important segments including consumer electronics, digital therapeutics, mobility, consumer home products, and sleep-monitoring AI software.

NSF is committed to making science-based sleep tech more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self®. NSF’s SleepTech Network gives members education, insights, and access, including to NSF content and resources and each other. Each organization can stay informed and up-to-date with the latest NSF research and data on sleep health technology, while network members learn about and share advances with other professionals in the field of SleepTech, discuss sleep technology issues and opportunities, and network with peers at NSF-hosted educational events.

“Becoming a member of the National Sleep Foundation represents a meaningful step in our global journey,” said Julie Yoon, CSO of LEESOL. “We believe sleep health should be supported by scientific understanding and responsible innovation. Through this membership, we aim to contribute to and collaborate with the broader sleep community in the United States.”

“NSF sees the potential that SleepTech® has to help the health and well-being of the public. Sleep technology is a fast-growing industry globally, and by convening key industry leaders to exchange ideas and learn about emerging trends, innovations in SleepTech can continue to benefit the public with the promise to help improve sleep health,” said John Lopos, NSF CEO.

For more information about the SleepTech Network, and to apply, visit theNSF.org/sleeptech-network.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

About LEESOL

LEESOL is a sleep technology company based in South Korea dedicated to developing innovative, user-friendly sleep wellness solutions. Its product portfolio includes:

• Sleepisol – A wearable sleep support device utilizing low-frequency stimulation technology

• blissol – A relaxation-focused wellness device designed to promote calmness and stress reduction

• Sleepisol Bio – A digital sleep and mental wellness app expanding personalized sleep management capabilities

LEESOL focuses on combining hardware innovation with digital health integration to support healthier sleep habits worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.