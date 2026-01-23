TxDOT asking drivers to stay home during winter storm

Jan. 22, 2026

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — With winter weather expected to impact a large part of the state, TxDOT is asking drivers to stay home if possible.

TxDOT crews began pretreating roadways on Wednesday in anticipation of freezing temperatures and possible precipitation.

Hundreds of pieces of equipment have been deployed, including nearly 400 trucks for sanding and brine application. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1 million gallons of brine had already been used to pretreat roads.

TxDOT is urging everyone to avoid travel this weekend if possible. If you absolutely must drive, visit Drive Texas for the latest road conditions.

“Roads will be dangerous, so staying off the roads is the safest option,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

TxDOT is closely monitoring the developing weather system and coordinating with partner agencies.

How TxDOT is preparing

Crews apply a brine solution to pretreat roads, focusing first on major highways, interstates and key connectors, as well as bridges, overpasses and known trouble spots, which are especially vulnerable to icing.

Many districts will operate around the clock once winter weather arrives, keeping crews staged and ready to respond to changing conditions.

Drivers urged to use caution

TxDOT strongly discourages travel during inclement winter weather. If travel is unavoidable, motorists are urged to slow down, take extra precautions and drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe:

Give TxDOT vehicles plenty of space and never crowd or pass working equipment.

Stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions.

Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Reduce speed, increase following distance and drive to conditions.

Wear your seat belt and avoid using cruise control.

Use headlights day and night to improve visibility.

Carry an emergency kit, keep your gas tank full and give extra space to stopped vehicles.

Move over or slow down when approaching vehicles with flashing lights.

If a vehicle begins to skid, drivers should remain calm, ease off the gas, look where they want to go and steer in that direction.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed by following local weather forecasts and checking current road conditions at Drive Texas or by calling TxDOT’s Travel Information Line at 1-800-452-9292.

TxDOT will continue monitoring conditions and adjusting operations as needed throughout the winter weather event.