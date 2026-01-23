Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A4000636                             

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St Johnsbury                                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2026 at approximately 1443 hours

STREET: Tenney Pond Rd

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Packed Snow

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Linsky

AGE: 69 

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover

INJURIES: FATAL

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth, NH

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Tenney Pond Rd in the town of Newbury for a reported one vehicle rollover into a pond. Investigation determined Jeffrey Linsky, (69) of Wells River, VT, was driving north bound on Tenney Pond Rd in a Chevrolet Colorado when he overturned the vehicle into a body of water off the roadway. Linsky was found unresponsive and despite lifesaving efforts he was pronounced deceased.

 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.

