St Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4000636
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/22/2026 at approximately 1443 hours
STREET: Tenney Pond Rd
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Packed Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Linsky
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover
INJURIES: FATAL
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth, NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Tenney Pond Rd in the town of Newbury for a reported one vehicle rollover into a pond. Investigation determined Jeffrey Linsky, (69) of Wells River, VT, was driving north bound on Tenney Pond Rd in a Chevrolet Colorado when he overturned the vehicle into a body of water off the roadway. Linsky was found unresponsive and despite lifesaving efforts he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.