Anker Powers Up X Games Aspen 2026 as Official Mobile Charging Partner

Anker & X Games

Keeping athletes and fans connected with on-site charging and interactive experiences at one of winter sports’ most iconic events

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker, the global leader in charging technology, today announced a new partnership with X Games Aspen 2026 as the Official Mobile Charging Partner, providing reliable power for athletes, staff, and fans throughout the three-day event at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado, from Jan. 23-25, 2026.Severe cold environments present significant challenges for mobile devices and personal electronics. Low temperatures can dramatically reduce battery performance, causing smartphones and cameras to drain power faster when it's needed most. At Buttermilk Mountain, where temperatures often drop well below freezing, maintaining reliable device power is essential for athletes capturing competition runs, fans livestreaming the action, and media professionals covering the event. Anker Prime power banks deliver consistent power in operating temperatures ranging from 3°F to 133°F, ensuring devices stay powered when it matters most.X Games Aspen is one of the most established events in action sports, bringing together elite ski, snowboard and snowmobile athletes for a weekend of competition and fan engagement. Anker’s partnership is designed to enhance the on-site experience by ensuring consistent access to power across key areas of the venue, helping people stay connected during competition, fan experiences, and live broadcasts.As part of the activation, Anker will provide charging support for X Games athletes and event staff while offering on-site charging access for fans, including the placement of various charging stations. The brand’s presence within X Fest, the fan-facing village at the center of X Games Aspen will feature interactive elements showcasing Anker’s performance-focused charging solutions.In addition, Anker will serve as the naming partner of the event's X Fest Interactive Snow Skate Park, placing the brand at the center of a hands-on fan experience that brings street skateboarding's progressive spirit to the alpine environment. The unique installation uses specialized snow-shaping techniques to mirror traditional skate park terrain, which reinforces Anker's alignment with performance-driven environments where precision, endurance and cutting-edge design converge.The partnership spans on-site, broadcast, and digital touchpoints throughout the weekend, reinforcing Anker’s commitment to high-performance environments where reliability and endurance are essential.Exclusive X Games DealsTo celebrate Anker’s X Games debut, the brand is offering exclusive, limited-time deals on select Anker Prime products powering this year’s winter games. Use code XGames10 on eligible products during the promotional window this weekend:- Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) - Retail price: $229.99 | Event price: $179.99.- Anker Prime Power Bank (20K, 220W) - Retail price: $179.99 | Event price: $161.99.- Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand) - Retail price: $229.99 | Event price: $170.99.- Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, Smart Display) - Retail price: $149.99 | Event price: $104.99.- Anker Prime Charging Base (150W) - Retail price: $149.99 | Event price: $134.99.About AnkerAnker is the world's leading mobile charging brand, specializing in fast charging, power banks, wireless chargers, and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Anker continues to develop next-gen products that empower consumers with smarter, more efficient charging. For more details, visit anker.com PR ContactsJenna Rogers: jenna.rogers@anker.comJanet Jin: janet.jin@anker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.