MPD Makes Arrest in Navy Yard Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at approximately 8:34 p.m., the victim was walking in the 1000 block of First Street, Southeast, when two suspects approached him and demanded his jacket. After a brief struggle, the victim complied, and the suspects fled with the victim’s jacket.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Metro Transit Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.

The second suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26009376