MPD Seeking Suspect in Georgetown Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the burglary of an establishment in Northwest.

On Saturday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 3:08 a.m., a suspect unlawfully entered an establishment located in the 2800 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect then destroyed property and stole US currency before fleeing.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25187011