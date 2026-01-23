Indra Energy Announces New Variable Rates Across the Northeast

Indra Energy Logo

Rate Updates Include Price-to-Compare Savings Against Local Utility Companies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy today announced updated variable energy rates , effective January 23, 2026, offering customers across multiple states meaningful savings compared to their local utility’s default supply rates for the first two billing cycles. These new rates are available only to new customers through online enrollment channels, including IndraEnergy.com The rate updates arrive during an especially cold winter season, when elevated natural gas and electricity usage has driven higher household energy bills across the region. Indra Energy’s newly announced variable rates are designed to provide homeowners with pricing flexibility while also offering the opportunity to participate in 100% renewable* energy plans—without the need for solar panel installation or changes to existing utility services.Rate updates were announced in the following markets:PennsylvaniaIndra Energy announced new promotional variable electricity rates for Pennsylvania customers served by West Penn Power, Duquesne Light, Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed), PECO Energy Company, Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), and PPL Electric Utilities, as well as new promotional variable natural gas rates for customers of PECO Gas, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Peoples Natural Gas (Peoples-Equitable), UGI Utilities, and Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW).Under the updated pricing, Indra Energy’s variable natural gas rate offers up to 18% savings compared to Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s Price to Compare for the first two billing cycles, representing the largest natural gas savings opportunity in the state. For electricity customers, Indra Energy’s variable rate provides up to 8% savings versus the Price to Compare for PECO Energy Company for the first two billing cycles, with comparable promotional savings available across Met-Ed and PPL Electric Utilities service territories.Savings comparisons are based on the applicable utility Price to Compare in effect at the time of customer enrollment and may change as utility rates are updated.New JerseyIndra Energy announced new promotional variable electricity rates for New Jersey customers served by Atlantic City Electric, Jersey Central Power & Light, Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company, along with new promotional variable natural gas rates for customers of Elizabethtown Gas, New Jersey Natural Gas, Public Service Electric & Gas, and South Jersey Gas.The updated promotional pricing delivers some of the most competitive savings currently available in the New Jersey market. Indra Energy’s variable natural gas rate offers up to 20% savings compared to PSE&G’s Price to Compare for the first two billing cycles, creating significant value for residential gas customers. On the electricity side, the company’s promotional variable electricity rate delivers up to 12% savings versus Atlantic City Electric’s utility supply rate for the first two billing cycles, helping customers reduce energy costs without impacting service reliability.After the initial promotional period, the supply rate will become variable and may change from month to month at the Indra Energy’s discretion. The variable rate may be higher or lower than the local utility’s supply rate for any billing period after the promotion expires.DelawareDelaware customers enrolling in Indra Energy’s new promotional variable electricity rate can realize up to 16% savings compared to Delmarva Power’s Price to Compare for the first two billing cycles. The updated pricing provides a straightforward opportunity for residents to lower electricity costs while maintaining uninterrupted utility service.Washington, D.C.In Washington, D.C., Indra Energy’s new promotional variable rates deliver competitive savings across both electricity and natural gas. The company’s variable natural gas rate offers up to 10% savings compared to Washington Gas’s Price to Compare for the first two billing cycles, while electricity customers can achieve up to 11% savings versus Pepco’s utility supply rate for the first two billing cycles, positioning Indra Energy as a cost-effective supply option in the district.After the initial promotional period, the supply rate will become variable and may change from month to month at the Indra Energy’s discretion. The variable rate may be higher or lower than the local utility’s supply rate for any billing period after the promotion expires.VirginiaIndra Energy announced new promotional variable natural gas rates for Virginia customers served by Columbia Gas of Virginia and Washington Gas. Under the updated pricing, customers can benefit from up to 12% savings compared to Columbia Gas of Virginia’s Price to Compare for the first two billing cycles, helping households manage winter energy costs while retaining the flexibility of variable market pricing.Savings comparisons are based on the applicable utility Price to Compare at the time of enrollment.These newly announced promotional variable rates reflect Indra Energy’s continued focus on delivering competitive, market-responsive pricing designed to help consumers manage energy costs while maintaining transparency and choice. By consistently pricing below local utility supply rates at launch, Indra Energy provides customers with meaningful opportunities for savings—without changes to their utility service or reliability. After the promotional period, rates may be higher or lower than the local utility’s default supply rate. In addition, Indra Energy offers 100% renewable energy plans for residential customers, with all supplied energy matched through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) sourced from zero-emission generation, empowering consumers to choose energy solutions that are both cost-effective and environmentally responsible.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas*. Its residential energy plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint—without installing solar panels—by providing energy backed by Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for the electricity and for the natural gas, all the usage will be paired with carbon offsets. Indra Energy currently offers plans across seven markets and 39 utilities in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Offerings include fixed and variable rates competitive with local utility supply rates. Not all plans or commodities are available in every state.Contactmarketing@indraenergy.com1 (888) 504-6372*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets. Indra Energy© All Rights Reserved.Switching to a competitive supplier is not mandatory and you the consumer have the option of remaining with your local distribution utility for basic generation service.

