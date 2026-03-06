Indra Energy Raises 2,075 Trees During Pittsburgh Penguins Sustainability Night

Energy company highlights partnership with veritree to support global reforestation

At Indra Energy, we’re committed to being a champion for sustainability in everything we do — and this initiative gives our customers a meaningful way to be part of that commitment.” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading retail energy supplier in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, announced the donation of 2,075 trees during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Penguins Pledge Sustainability Game. Through interactive fan participation during the game against the Buffalo Sabres, Penguins fans helped grow a live tree-planting tally that will fund reforestation projects around the world.The event is part of Indra Energy’s broader sustainability initiative launched in 2025, through which the company has pledged to donate more than 40,000 trees.The promotion spotlighted Indra Energy’s partnership with veritree, a climate solutions platform that enables businesses to support verified reforestation projects. Through select Indra Energy plans, customers earn monthly tree plantings that are donated to projects facilitated by veritree. Customers can also track project progress and measure their environmental impact through Indra’s online dashboard.“Our partnership with veritree allows us to expand the impact of our sustainability mission,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra Energy. “At Indra Energy, we’re committed to being a champion for sustainability in everything we do — and this initiative gives our customers a meaningful way to be part of that commitment.”Indra Energy currently supports two major reforestation initiatives through veritree. In Florida, local organizations are working to restore the Withlacoochee State Forest, where only 5% of the region’s native evergreens remain. Internationally, tree planters in the Ndankou and Patte Forests of Senegal are restoring biodiversity and rehabilitating farmland, benefiting more than 6,000 local families.While many providers offer energy plans that include a mix of renewable and non-renewable sources, Indra Energy’s electricity plans are backed by renewable energy certificates (RECs) sourced from zero-emission resources such as wind, solar, and hydropower. For customers enrolled in natural gas plans, Indra Energy purchases carbon offsets to match 100% of their usage, supporting a carbon-neutral approach.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity* and carbon-offset* natural gas. Their residential plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint — without installing solar panels — by using energy backed by renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets. Indra Energy plans are available in Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Not all states include both electric and natural gas plans.About veritreeveritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.com.Energy Disclosure*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

