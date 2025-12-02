Indra Energy Drives Successful Tree Planting Donations at Penguins Games

This partnership is about more than hockey; it's about collective action toward a more sustainable future” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading independent supplier of 100% renewable electricity*, announced a successful start to the Pittsburgh Penguins season with their tree planting initiative amongst fans at select games during the month of October.Many enthusiastic Pittsburgh Penguins fans stepped up to the challenge, participating in Indra Energy’s in-arena donation initiative and contributing to a total of 300 trees planted for global reforestation projects . This effort kicks off the third consecutive season of Indra Energy's proud partnership with the Penguins, reinforcing their shared commitment to the Penguins Pledge sustainability mission.The planted tree donations serve as a powerful awareness tool for Indra Energy’s newly launched Green Tree Energy Plans. This plan is the first of its kind, uniquely designed to integrate environmental giving directly into customer energy services. Under the plan, customers earn tree plantings for the energy they use, turning their everyday electricity consumption into a positive, tangible contribution to the planet.“The enthusiasm from Penguins fans this October, resulting in 300 planted tree donations, is truly inspiring,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. “This partnership is about more than hockey; it's about collective action toward a more sustainable future.”The trees pledged by fans and earned by new Green Tree Energy Plan customers are part of a global reforestation initiative. The donations are specifically designated for projects in Senegal and Florida to support the rehabilitation of degraded land, protect biodiversity, and foster sustainable livelihoods for local farming communities.Indra Energy looks forward to continuing the fan-involved tree-planting donations during the Penguins season.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas. Their residential plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint — without installing solar panels — by using energy paired with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets. The Green Tree Energy plans are a natural extension of Indra’s mission to make climate-positive energy accessible, simple, and impactful. Green Tree Energy plans are available in seven markets across utilities in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They include fixed rates that are competitive with local markets and utilities, and customers may choose between six-month or twelve-month terms. Not all states include both electric and natural gas plans.*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

