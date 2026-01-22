Call Sheet Media Acquires Faith-Based Feature Screenplay From Darkness to Light

Philip DeLizio Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Philip DeLizio Crafts An Inspirational Young Adult Drama Exploring Grief, Faith, and the Power of Hope

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of the feature-length screenplay From Darkness to Light, a Christian Fiction, Young Adult drama written by Philip DeLizio. The project will be developed as a motion picture intended for faith-based and family audiences, with a focus on hope, resilience, and spiritual renewal.From Darkness to Light follows sixteen-year-old Justin, a grieving teenager whose faith is shaken after the sudden death of his brother in what appears to be a tragic accident. As Justin struggles with depression and doubt, the unwavering support of his girlfriend and a close-knit church community helps anchor him. When unsettling truths about the crash begin to surface, Justin is forced into a painful search for answers, one that will either deepen his despair or guide him back toward belief. The story explores grief, faith under pressure, and the quiet strength found in love and community.“After losing his brother in what seemed like an accident, Justin faced the ultimate choice: surrender to pain or fight for a reason to believe,” said DeLizio, describing the heart of the film.Call Sheet Media identified the screenplay as a strong fit for its mission to develop meaningful, values-driven stories with broad audience appeal. The company sees From Darkness to Light as a timely and emotionally grounded project that speaks directly to young people navigating loss, mental health struggles, and questions of faith.“My hope is that the faith-based books I write will be an inspiration to young people facing a crisis in their life, and they realize there are support systems to assist them,” said DeLizio.Philip DeLizio was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Maryland, where he currently resides with his son. He earned a Doctorate Degree in Education and spent fifteen years as a teacher before retiring, later continuing to teach part time at a local community college. His years in the classroom inspired him to write stories centered on young people and the challenges they face. He is an award-winning author of nine books, writing both faith-based fiction for teens and young adults and crime fiction set in the Caribbean.This acquisition reinforces Call Sheet Media’s commitment to discovering distinctive voices and developing premium scripted content with global relevance and long term franchise viability.

