Call Sheet Media Acquires LOVE MY COLORS, a Feature Drama by Cleanne Lynn Johnson

Cleanne Johnson Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

A powerful story of identity, colorism, and generational healing as one mother fights to break the cycle for her son.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of LOVE MY COLORS, a feature screenplay by Cleanne Lynn Johnson. Blending drama, family, and romance, LOVE MY COLORS is a character-driven story about identity, belonging, and generational healing in a world that still assigns value by shade.Tagline: The world judged her skin. Now she must teach her son to love his.In LOVE MY COLORS, a successful physician is forced to confront the painful legacy of colorism, abandonment, and self-doubt she survived as a child when her young son is bullied for being “not Black enough.” As the past collides with the present, she must break the cycle before it shapes the next generation.“LOVE MY COLORS is emotionally direct, culturally resonant, and built around a powerful, relatable dilemma,” said Call Sheet Media. “It is the kind of grounded, human story that can connect with audiences across backgrounds and geographies.”Cleanne Lynn Johnson is a Registered Dietitian, actress, author, podcast host, and emerging screenwriter whose work centers on identity, resilience, and the transformative power of self-love. Born in the Caribbean and shaped by life experiences across North America, Johnson brings a multicultural perspective to storytelling that explores belonging, generational trauma, and personal transformation. LOVE MY COLORS was adapted from her book of the same title, expanding its narrative into a cinematic feature screenplay.“My stories are born from the truths many people carry in silence. I tell them so others can see that what once wounded us can also become the very place our strength begins,” said Johnson.LOVE MY COLORS will be positioned for industry awareness and pre-development as Call Sheet Media begins pursuing opportunities to bring the project to market.About Cleanne Lynn JohnsonCleanne Lynn Johnson is a Registered Dietitian, actress, author, podcast host, and screenwriter dedicated to storytelling that centers healing, identity, and self-empowerment. She is the author of multiple books focused on personal growth and the journey toward self-love, and hosts a self-empowerment podcast exploring themes of self-worth, identity, and resilience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.