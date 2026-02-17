Cut to Black Prize Recognized as the Industry’s Only Genuine Invitation-Only Screenwriting Contest

Cut to Black Prize Competition

The industry’s only true invitation-only screenwriting contest, Cut to Black Prize prioritizes blind judging, fairness, and real attention.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cut to Black Prize today announced it has been recognized as the screenwriting industry’s only genuinely invitation-only contest, a distinction that reflects the organization’s deliberate commitment to quality, fairness, and meaningful attention for every submission.Most screenwriting contests are built for volume. Cut to Black Prize was designed to fix that. The contest keeps its field intentionally small and invitation-only so every script receives a real, focused read, rather than being lost in a high-throughput system. Judging is blind across all genres and formats, and the contest’s objective is not to process thousands of entries, but to identify one script that truly rises.That design choice is central to the contest’s model. When a contest is optimized for scale, strong work can be diluted by sheer volume. Cut to Black Prize takes the opposite approach: fewer submissions, deeper reads, and a process designed to protect both craft and fairness.“Cut to Black Prize is about outcomes, not volume,” said the contest team. “We built a curated, invitation-only system because writers deserve a process that is serious about attention, standards, and blind judging. This recognition reinforces that the model is resonating.”Grand Prize and StructureCut to Black Prize selects one overall champion. The grand prize includes:* $10,000 cash award* A trip to Hollywood* A scheduled, face-to-face meeting with a producer or development executiveParticipation and official deadlines are governed by the contest’s published rules.About Cut to Black PrizeCut to Black Prize is a curated, invitation-only screenwriting competition built for writers who value craft and real access. The contest maintains a small field and uses blind judging across all genres and formats to select one champion.Contest sponsored by: Call Sheet Media, LLC

