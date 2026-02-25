Call Sheet Media Acquires Wicked Women and Their Men by Merrill Anway Jones

Merrill Amway Jones Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Award-winning family drama explores trauma, catfishing, and betrayal in the digital age

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of Wicked Women and Their Men, an award-winning family drama and tech-age thriller written by Merrill Anway Jones. The project blends Southern Gothic storytelling with contemporary cyber themes, exploring grief, obsession, and betrayal within a deeply dysfunctional family.Wicked Women and Their Men follows Henry Williams, a socially isolated young man scarred by childhood trauma, whose search for love and acceptance leads him into the dangerous world of online imposters. After the death of his aunt under suspicious circumstances, Henry becomes increasingly entangled in a web of manipulation, catfishing, and familial cruelty. As the story unfolds, the screenplay reveals how emotional abuse, inherited trauma, and digital deception collide, culminating in a devastating betrayal orchestrated by members of Henry’s own family. The narrative ultimately confronts the cost of misplaced trust and the fragile line between connection and exploitation in the modern age.The project is positioned as a character-driven dramedy and psychological thriller, appealing to adult audiences through its layered examination of family power dynamics, online identity, and the long shadow of unresolved trauma. With its mix of dark humor, emotional intensity, and suspense, Wicked Women and Their Men reflects Call Sheet Media’s continued interest in bold, original storytelling that bridges classic dramatic themes with contemporary relevance.Merrill Anway Jones is a recently retired Human Resources Management Consultant and former college professor of Speech Communication and Theatre. He holds a Ph.D. in Speech Communication from Louisiana State University and has extensive experience directing plays and adapting scripts for production. Wicked Women and Their Men marks his first completed screenplay and is based on his award-winning stage play of the same name. His other award-winning works include I Am Who I Am ... Are You Really? and Centennial Talk with Eliza Jane Poitevent.“Wicked Women and Their Men stands out for its originality, blending Southern Gothic family drama with a contemporary cyber-thriller in a way that feels both thematically rich and socially resonant,” said Mike Brown of Call Sheet Media.The acquisition adds another distinctive voice to Call Sheet Media’s development slate, reinforcing the company’s commitment to stories that challenge audiences while remaining emotionally grounded and socially relevant.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a film and television production and development company focused on discovering and supporting original voices, high-concept storytelling, and character-driven narratives across genres.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.