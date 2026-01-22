Call Sheet Media Acquires Post Apocalyptic Drama Pilot The Changing Earth

Sara F. Hathaway Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Sara Hathaway Pens A Gritty New Series Exploring Survival, Humanity, and Hope in a World Transformed

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of the original television pilot The Changing Earth, a post apocalyptic drama created by acclaimed writer and storyteller Sara F. Hathaway . The project marks the latest expansion of Call Sheet Media’s development slate focused on elevated genre storytelling with strong character driven narratives and real world relevance.The Changing Earth is set in a fractured North America following a catastrophic seismic event. Within a heavily militarized Las Vegas refugee camp, celebrated survivor Erika Moore navigates betrayal, moral compromise, and escalating violence while racing to expose a conspiracy that threatens her family and the last remaining hope of freedom for displaced survivors. As enforced sterilization, human trafficking, and authoritarian control come to light, Erika’s personal guilt and maternal instincts propel her toward a dangerous bid for escape, even as powerful forces move to silence her.Developed as a pilot, The Changing Earth blends grounded survival drama with high stakes political tension, positioning it as a timely and emotionally charged series with franchise potential. The project is based on Hathaway’s expansive Changing Earth Universe, which includes an eleven novel series, an audio drama, and a companion nonfiction podcast focused on preparedness and resilience.Sara F. Hathaway is an American screenwriter, vocal performer, podcast producer and host, and author. Born in Rochester, Michigan, she relocated to California to attend California State University, Sacramento, where she graduated with honors. Her debut novel, Day After Disaster, was released in 2014 and launched a prolific career in survival focused storytelling that emphasizes resilience, self reliance, and human adaptability. Her work has earned Best Adventure Novel honors at the Wild Sound Writing Festival and a Top Screenplay award at the Los Angeles Feedback Film Festival. Hathaway is certified as a professional screenwriter by Michigan State University and earned her Line Producer Master Certification from Stage 32 in 2025.In addition to her writing career, Hathaway holds associate degrees in liberal arts and business management and a bachelor’s degree in business management. She is an advanced martial artist, a public speaker, and an advocate for practical preparedness education through storytelling.Reflecting on the project, Hathaway’s work has been described as a powerful fusion of traditionally masculine survival decision making and deeply human emotional stakes, offering a rare perspective on preparedness and moral choice through a female driven narrative lens.The acquisition of The Changing Earth reinforces Call Sheet Media’s commitment to discovering distinctive voices and developing premium scripted content with global relevance and long term franchise viability.

