K2 Realty Co-Founders Recognized for Sales Achievements by Real Trends

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2 Realty co-founders James Kenny and Paul Kaneb have received recognition from Real Trends for their sales achievements in 2025. The firm, specializing in luxury real estate, was acknowledged as the number one small team in Florida and the number six small team nationwide by the industry publication. This recognition highlights their work in the high-end property market across Northern Palm Beach County.Kenny and Kaneb established K2 Realty in 2003, focusing on luxury real estate transactions. The firm operates across a market segment from Palm Beach Island through Jupiter Island, providing services for buyers and sellers of high-value properties. K2 Realty emphasizes client privacy and aims to deliver a tailored service experience within the luxury real estate sector.Over its operating history, K2 Realty has facilitated nearly $5 billion in total sales. This includes brokering the highest sale in Martin County for the past two consecutive years. The recognition by Real Trends for 2025 further positions the team among leading luxury real estate professionals in Florida and across the nation."Our approach has always centered on understanding the unique needs of our clients and delivering discreet, dedicated service," said Paul Kaneb, Co-Founder of K2 Realty. "This recognition by Real Trends is a testament to the hard work and trust our clients place in James and me."For more information about K2 Realty's services in luxury real estate, visit k2-realty.com . K2 Realty is a luxury real estate firm operating in Northern Palm Beach County, Florida, specializing in high-end property sales and acquisitions.

