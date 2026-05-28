Jaylene Groeniger Recognized Among Top Realtors in Idaho's Treasure Valley

Jaylene Groeniger

Groeniger, with Sweet Group Realty, Noted for Consistent Performance and 2025 Realtor of the Year Nomination

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle, Idaho – Jaylene Groeniger, an accomplished realtor with Sweet Group Realty , is recognized for her consistent performance within the Southwest Idaho real estate market, including a nomination for Realtor of the Year in 2025. Groeniger has consistently ranked among the top 250 realtors in the Treasure Valley, providing comprehensive real estate services for residential, land, and luxury properties, with an expanding focus on commercial real estate ventures.Jaylene began her real estate career in California in 2010 before becoming licensed in Idaho in 2014. Her professional background includes experience in management and business ownership, which she applies to real estate transactions. This diverse foundation provides insights for clients, whether they are buying or selling properties across the Treasure Valley.Clients frequently commend Jaylene for her professionalism, responsiveness, and understanding of the local market. Her approach emphasizes clear communication and a focus on navigating complex transactions. These attributes contribute to a streamlined sales process for her clients. Groeniger’s dedication to her clients and the real estate industry is reflected in her ongoing recognition within the region."My goal is to provide reliable guidance and support throughout the real estate process," said Jaylene Groeniger, Realtor with Sweet Group Realty. "It is an honor to be recognized for the commitment I have to my clients and the community, and I remain focused on delivering results in the evolving Idaho market."For more information about Jaylene Groeniger's real estate services, visit jayleneandco.com . Jaylene & Co Real Estate operates under Sweet Group Realty, assisting clients with various property needs across Southwest Idaho.

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