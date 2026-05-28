Kennon Earl Reinforces Long-Standing Real Estate Advisory in California Market

Kennon Earl

Principal at RARE Properties Continues to Offer Extensive Expertise in Los Angeles Residential and Commercial Property Transactions

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennon Earl, a principal at RARE Properties, continues to provide comprehensive real estate advisory services for clients across the Beverly Hills and broader Los Angeles market. With a distinguished career spanning 23 years, Earl maintains a foundational presence in California residential real estate, building upon a family legacy in the industry that began over 50 years ago. His extensive experience ensures clients receive informed guidance in navigating the region's diverse property landscape.Earl's profound understanding of Los Angeles extends from the San Fernando Valley to the beach cities, positioning him as an expert capable of serving a wide array of clients. In his capacity as an investment advisor, Kennon assists individuals and entities with the complexities of purchasing and selling single-family homes, income properties, commercial assets, and lease agreements. His approach is rooted in a commitment to delivering strategic advice tailored to each client's specific objectives.Central to Kennon's practice is his philosophy of identifying the "RARE" value in every property, a perspective cultivated through years of personal success in acquiring, renovating, and selling multiple homes. This hands-on experience underpins his counsel. He emphasizes building long-term client relationships, characterized by effective communication, timely responses, and resourceful problem-solving across all price points and neighborhoods within the competitive Los Angeles market. This dedication has fostered significant client trust, evident in a high volume of repeat transactions and direct referrals.Earl's expertise has garnered recognition from prominent publications, acknowledging his performance and insights in the real estate sector. He has been cited in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the LA Business Journal, and Entertainment Weekly for his excellence in sales and market acumen.Beyond print media, Kennon has extended his public profile through significant television appearances. He served for four seasons as a principal real estate professional on HGTV's "Selling LA" and has made contributions to "Property Brothers" programs, including "Rock the Block" and "Brother vs Brother.""Our commitment is to provide clear, strategic guidance and to identify the distinct potential in every property for our clients," said Kennon Earl, Principal at RARE Properties. "We aim to foster lasting relationships built on trust and a deep understanding of the dynamic California real estate market."For more information about real estate advisory services in the Los Angeles area, visit the RARE Properties website . RARE Properties specializes in California residential real estate, offering comprehensive advisory and brokerage services across a range of property types and market segments.

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