Marcus Pittman Specializes in Investor and Developer Real Estate Connections in New York City

Marcus Pittman

Realtor with Keller Williams NYC Focuses on Residential and Commercial Property Acquisitions Across NYC Boroughs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcus Pittman, a realtor with Keller Williams NYC, is establishing his focus on connecting investors and developers with residential and commercial real estate opportunities across New York City’s five boroughs. Since entering the industry just over a year ago, Marcus has concentrated on facilitating property acquisitions and transactions for a diverse clientele.Pittman's approach involves understanding specific client requirements for real estate investments. He works to identify and present available opportunities within the New York property market, aiming to align investor and developer objectives with suitable residential and commercial properties. His work involves navigating the transactional aspects of real estate within the city.Marcus is affiliated with Keller Williams NYC, an office of Keller Williams Realty, Inc., a real estate technology company that operates as the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count. His practice involves cultivating professional relationships and applying market knowledge to serve his clients' real estate goals."My goal is to provide a clear and direct path for investors and developers to access the New York real estate market," said Marcus Pittman, Realtor at Keller Williams NYC. "Understanding their specific needs and connecting them with relevant opportunities is central to my practice."For more information about Marcus Pittman's real estate services, visit his professional profile here . Keller Williams NYC serves residential and commercial real estate needs throughout the New York metropolitan area.

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