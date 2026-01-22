Two Mississippi Match 5 Jackpots Struck Across the State

$146,000 in Prizes Won Within Four Days

JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi Match 5 players are celebrating mega wins after two jackpot-winning tickets were sold in recent drawings, delivering more than $146,000 in prizes on tickets purchased in the City of Moss Point and Jones County

In the Wednesday, Jan. 21 drawing, a Mississippi Match 5 ticket purchased at Love’s Travel Stop #848 in Sandersville of Jones County matched all five numbers to win the $54,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were 3-6-18-20-28.

Just days earlier, on Sunday, Jan. 18, another Mississippi Match 5 player hit the jackpot, winning $92,308.62 after matching all five numbers. That ticket was purchased at Circle K Store #2723758 in Moss Point, and the winning numbers were 6-23-26-27-33.

In addition to the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot wins, a $50,000 Powerball prize was won on Jan. 18 on a ticket purchased at Ramey’s in Columbia.

These lottery winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. The Mississippi Lottery reminds players to sign the back of their ticket immediately and keep it in a secure location.

For more information about Mississippi Match 5, how to play, winning numbers, and how to claim prizes, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery official app.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $266 million with an estimated cash value of $120.8 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $9.1 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $13.56 million with an estimated cash value of $6.17 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $50,000.

1.22.26