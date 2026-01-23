Monolith Technologies, Inc. Announces Full Support for Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) in ShopSavvy Wallet

Retailers with ShopSavvy Wallet Support Automatically Highlighted Checking Retailers for Wallet Support Showing the purchase detail and confirmation

ShopSavvy Wallet adds UCP support, enabling intent-driven, retailer-neutral purchases across the ShopSavy virtual marketplace.

ShopSavvy Wallet is a retailer-neutral protocol that captures user intent and securely executes transactions directly with the merchant to create an instant virtual marketplace for consumers.” — Jake Marsh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monolith Technologies, Inc. today announced full support for the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) in ShopSavvy Wallet, transforming it into an open, future-ready purchase-proxy capable of executing transactions across any participating merchant, platform, or digital wallet ecosystem.ShopSavvy Wallet is a retailer-neutral purchase-proxy that has been used to drive credit card usage and adoption with large U.S. banks such as Capital One. Built on U.S. Patent No. 9,953,314, the platform captures a consumer’s purchase intent and secure payment credentials, then executes the transaction directly with the merchant, reducing checkout friction while preserving existing merchant relationships and settlement flows.“ShopSavvy Wallet is a retailer-neutral protocol that captures user intent and securely executes transactions directly with the merchant,” said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. “Universal Commerce Protocol support extends that capability across a broader retailer ecosystem, enabling interoperable commerce regardless of platform, device, or merchant.”With Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) integration, ShopSavvy Wallet participates in the emerging standard for universal, intent-driven digital commerce. Consumers can initiate purchases from any app, AI assistant, or connected device and complete them using their preferred payment method—without being locked into proprietary retailer wallets, closed marketplaces, or single-provider payment rails.“We were early pioneers of neutral checkout and purchase-proxy architecture, and we’re excited to extend that foundation with AI-enabled approaches,” said John S. Boyd, CEO of Monolith Technologies. “Agentic checkout enables software to act on behalf of consumerx`s, creating instant virtual marketplaces that improve convenience, price discovery, and choice. Our goal is to give consumers a credible marketplace alternative to today’s closed monolithic commerce giants.”The integration preserves ShopSavvy Wallet’s core strengths—secure proxy execution, retailer neutrality, and enterprise-grade reliability—while adding improved retailer coverage, increased cross-platform interoperability and standards-based extensibility.ShopSavvy Wallet with UCP support is available immediately within the ShopSavvy consumer iOS and Android applications.About ShopSavvy.ShopSavvy is a leading independent mobile shopping assistant with tens of millions of downloads. It helps consumers make informed decisions through unbiased user reviews, an engaged community, and unparalleled pricing-history data. ShopSavvy’s product search enables unbiased product discovery within a virtual marketplace, helping shoppers making shopping decisions with confidence.Monolith Technologies, Inc., founded by Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd, builds commerce infrastructure that prioritizes consumer choice, merchant relationships, and platform neutrality. ShopSavvy powers price transparency and purchase execution for tens of millions of users and leading financial institutions.

