Monolith Technologies, Inc. Announces ShopSavvy Universal Search: Multi-Retailer Product Discovery Across the Open Web

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopSavvy today announced Universal Search, a groundbreaking multi-retailer product search engine that aggregates results from thousands of independent retailers, online marketplaces, and local stores. Unlike platform-locked search experiences, Universal Search delivers comprehensive, unbiased shopping results that prioritize consumer choice over advertiser control.ShopSavvy remains committed to building a large, unbiased shopping marketplace that serves both retailers and consumers with transparent, comprehensive results. By indexing product data across the open web—independent of any single platform—Universal Search provides a genuine alternative to Google and Amazon's dominant, algorithmically biased commerce ecosystems."Universal Search represents ShopSavvy's mission to create an open shopping marketplace where consumers discover the best products and deals without platform lock-in," said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "We're committed to building a large unbiased shopping marketplace for retailers and consumers alike, providing true alternatives to Google and Amazon where results prioritize value over vendor payments.""A lot of the walled gardens steer you to promoted or advertised products or worse products with manipulated ratings," said John S. Boyd, CEO of Monolith Technologies. "Our mission is to just steer consumers to the best product for them supported by diverse ratings sources and get them the best deal possible."Universal Search automatically finds deals for products being searched while also identifying higher quality substitute products that deliver better value. The fully customizable experience allows users to pre-select preferred stores for personalized, targeted results—whether focusing on specific retailers, avoiding certain chains, or prioritizing local merchants.Unlike traditional search engines that favor their own marketplaces or highest bidders, ShopSavvy Universal Search surfaces products from every major retailer plus thousands of independent sellers. The platform combines ShopSavvy's industry-leading product matching with real-time price tracking, delivering precise results that account for variants, bundles, and generations across fragmented retailer catalogs.Key capabilities include:* Multi-Retailer Coverage: Results from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, independent stores, and thousands more* Automatic Deal Discovery: Finds current deals plus higher quality substitutes with better value* Fully Customizable: Pre-select preferred stores for personalized search results* Unbiased Ranking: Products ranked by relevance, price competitiveness, and quality—not advertising spend* Real-Time Pricing: Live price comparison across all indexed retailers* Local Inventory: Nearby store availability with driving directions* Historical Price Intelligence: Sale predictions and optimal purchase timing* Cross-Platform Access: Available in ShopSavvy iOS/Android apps, web, and integrated with App Intents"We're not just another shopping app—we're building the infrastructure for open commerce," continued Marsh. "Universal Search gives consumers the transparency and choice they've been missing, while giving independent retailers equal visibility alongside the giants. This is shopping liberated from walled gardens."ShopSavvy Universal Search builds on the company's Contrast AI product matching engine and App Intents iOS integration, creating the most comprehensive product discovery experience available. The feature rolls out immediately to all 40+ million ShopSavvy users across platforms.About ShopSavvyShopSavvy is a leading independent mobile shopping assistant with tens of millions of downloads. It helps consumers make informed decisions through unbiased user reviews, an engaged community, and unparalleled pricing-history data. ShopSavvy's product search enables unbiased product discovery within a virtual marketplace, helping shoppers make shopping decisions with confidence.For more information about ShopSavvy Universal Search, visit shopsavvy.com/universal or download the latest app version.About Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc., founded by Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd, builds open commerce infrastructure that prioritizes consumer choice, retailer visibility, and platform neutrality. ShopSavvy powers price transparency, product discovery, and purchase execution for tens of millions worldwide.Screenshots and Press Kit:

