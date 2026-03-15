Monolith Technologies Launches ShopSavvy Desktop, a Commerce Focused Agent for Product Research and Smart Deal Discovery

Our Live Product Lineup Examines Every Detail So You Don't Have To Integrates our Proprietary Price History Database for Sale Prediction and Advice Set up a Customized Home Office with ShopSavvy Desktop

Desktop is an agentic app for the shopping vertical with product intelligence, live pricing, smarter deal discovery,& ShopSavvy Wallet auto-buy at target prices

Our vision for Desktop is a research partner built specifically for commerce that helps discover options & make confident decisions w/ more clarity than a generic search engine or chatbot can provide” — John S. Boyd

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monolith Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of ShopSavvy Desktop , a new deep research environment designed to bring ShopSavvy’s agentic shopping capabilities to desktop users making complex, high-consideration purchase decisions. This new desktop experience combines structured product intelligence, agentic pre-purchase research, live pricing, sale prediction, lineup tracking, and auto-buy capabilities to help consumers make better buying decisions.Built for the moments when consumers need more than a search result or a product page, ShopSavvy Desktop delivers a vertical research experience purpose-built for shopping. The platform helps users evaluate tradeoffs, compare alternatives, synthesize reviews, and identify the best product for their specific needs, preferences, and budget.At the core of the experience is ShopSavvy’s product intelligence layer, powered by the company’s proprietary product database. ShopSavvy tracks substitute and related products to cross-index more than 40,000 products across 1,000+ product categories, creating a structured product graph designed for deep comparative research. This enables users to move quickly from a single product to a broader universe of alternatives, upgrades, and closely related options organized by use case, feature set, and value.A core feature of ShopSavvy Desktop is its powerful Lineup capability, which allows users to track the specific product they are considering alongside its most relevant substitutes, upgrades, and related alternatives. As users research what to buy, Lineup continuously monitors that broader product set for price changes, new deals, and newly released products that may materially affect the decision. This gives shoppers a live view of the evolving product landscape, helping them avoid missing a better-value option or a newly launched alternative that may be a stronger fit.“Shopping is one of the most important real-world use cases for AI, because consumers are constantly making expensive, high-stakes decisions in markets crowded with noise, bias, and too much choice,” said John S. Boyd, Chief Executive Officer of Monolith Technologies. “Our vision for ShopSavvy Desktop is to give people a research partner built specifically for commerce — one that helps them discover better options, understand the tradeoffs, and make confident decisions with far more clarity than a generic search engine or chatbot can provide.”ShopSavvy Desktop is designed as a vertically focused agentic shopping and pre-purchase research platform built specifically to support complex buying decisions. Rather than acting as a general-purpose assistant, it is purpose-built for commerce: helping users compare products, identify meaningful substitutes, understand tradeoffs, and narrow choices based on real preferences, constraints, and intended use cases.The platform orchestrates multi-step research on the user’s behalf, surfacing relevant products, synthesizing reviews, comparing alternatives across categories, and helping users move from broad exploration to a more confident final decision. For consumers making complex purchases, ShopSavvyDesktop is designed to function less like a search box and more like a specialized shopping analyst.ShopSavvy Desktop also integrates ShopSavvy’s pricing and offers engine directly into the research workflow, embedding live pricing, promotions, and deal intelligence into agentic shopping results. As users explore a category or compare substitutes, the platform overlays real-time price and offer information onto every recommendation, allowing users to evaluate not only which product is best, but also which offer represents the strongest value.Rather than forcing consumers to manually compare retailer listings across multiple tabs, ShopSavvy Desktop continuously surfaces better values, limited-time offers, and bundle opportunities as part of the research process itself. This creates a more complete shopping workflow in which product fit, price, value, and timing can be evaluated together rather than separately.The experience is further powered by ShopSavvy’s multi-retailer sale history and pricing database, which provides historical price intelligence to help predict the next likely sale window and deliver actionable buying advice. For each product, ShopSavvy Desktop can show how today’s price compares with past lows, typical discount depth, and retailer-specific sale behavior — helping users answer one of the most important purchase questions: whether to buy now or wait.The broader ShopSavvy Desktop experience also includes ShopSavvy Wallet, which extends the platform from research and recommendation into purchase execution. Through integration with Google’s UCP, ShopSavvy Wallet powers an auto-buy feature that allows users to set a target price and automatically purchase an item when it reaches that threshold. Informed by ShopSavvy’s historical sale data and pricing intelligence, the feature is designed to help users act with greater precision when the right buying opportunity appears.“ShopSavvy Desktop is not just about helping users identify the right product — it is also about helping them act at the right moment,” said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. “With ShopSavvy Wallet and our integration with Google’s UCP, we’re extending the experience from research into execution. Users can set a target price based on historical sale patterns, and ShopSavvy can help automate the purchase when that opportunity appears. That closes the loop between product discovery, pricing intelligence, and action in a way that makes shopping materially smarter.”The launch of ShopSavvy Desktop expands ShopSavvy beyond mobile into the environment where consumers often do their most detailed shopping research. It reflects Monolith’s broader vision for a more intelligent, open, and consumer-first commerce experience — one where shoppers are empowered not just to find products, but to make confident decisions backed by structured data, pricing intelligence, and agentic analysis.ShopSavvy Desktop is available starting today on a waitlist basis for Mac, Linux, and PC here: shopsavvy.com/desktopAbout ShopSavvyShopSavvy is a leading independent shopping assistant with tens of millions of downloads. It helps consumers make more informed purchase decisions through unbiased reviews, an engaged user community, and industry-leading pricing history data. ShopSavvy enables more transparent product discovery within a virtual marketplace, helping shoppers buy with greater confidence.About Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc., founded by Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd, builds open commerce infrastructure that prioritizes consumer choice, retailer fairness, and platform neutrality. Through ShopSavvy, the company powers price transparency, product discovery, and purchase decision support for tens of millions of users worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.