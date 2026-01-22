Solvit System Quantifies Counter-Drone and Defense Communications with AI and Digital Twins

Yeong-Goo Kim, CEO of Solvit System, delivers a presentation titled “Successful Defense Applications and Future Directions of RF/Network Digital Twin Technology.” Yeong-Goo Kim, CEO of Solvit System, delivers a presentation Yeong-Goo Kim, CEO of Solvit System, delivers a presentation Yeong-Goo Kim, CEO of Solvit System Yeong-Goo Kim, CEO of Solvit System, delivers a presentation

CEO Yeong-Goo Kim: “From battlefield communications to counter-drone defense, security must be measurable.”

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solvit System (CEO Yeong-Goo Kim), a specialist in RF and communications technology, presented its vision for “measurable security” at KDS 2025 (Korea Defense & Security Conference), held at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. During his keynote presentation, Kim emphasized that RF and network digital twins, combined with AI, can quantify, visualize, and optimize defense communication networks and counter-drone systems.Founded in 2007, Solvit System develops intelligent tactical communication networks, counter-drone system optimization solutions, radio-wave analysis technologies, and on-device AI platforms. The company has been recognized as one of Korea’s “100 Defense Innovation Companies” and is widely regarded for its expertise in communications simulation and defense-focused digital twin technology.“In defense, what cannot be measured cannot be managed, and what cannot be managed cannot be improved,” said Yeong-Goo Kim, CEO of Solvit System. “Our mission is to transform invisible uncertainty in battlefield communications and drone threats into quantifiable data that commanders and policymakers can act on.”At KDS 2025, Solvit System introduced its intelligent tactical communication network planning tool, which virtualizes battlefield environments using RF and network digital twins. By integrating unit maneuver plans, terrain data, and available frequencies, the system automatically designs optimized tactical communication networks within minutes. AI algorithms minimize interference, determine optimal relay station placement, and assign frequencies in alignment with operational tempo, replacing processes that previously depended on the experience of individual communications officers.Kim described this capability as a “digital twin network for the battlefield,” explaining that Solvit System’s RF digital twin engine simultaneously applies multiple allocation algorithms to strengthen connectivity for corps-level Tactical Information Communication Networks (TICN) and support real-time operations.The presentation also highlighted Solvit System’s digital twin–based approach to counter-drone defense. Kim stressed that modern counter-drone systems must go beyond deploying individual sensors or jammers and instead define defense objectives in numerical terms. Solvit System’s platform simulates detection, identification, and neutralization success rates within defined no-fly zones and risk areas, enabling defense planners to evaluate performance targets such as detection probability and jamming effectiveness before deployment.“Drone threats are defined by invisible uncertainty,” Kim said. “Digital twins convert that uncertainty into numbers, making scientific defense and evidence-based decision-making possible.”Solvit System further unveiled its AI-based drone infiltration simulation engine, which uses 3D radar coverage data and advanced search algorithms to identify potential penetration paths and radar blind spots. By analyzing thousands of scenarios in parallel, the system provides real-time insights to redesign defense zones and improve coverage, including in complex urban environments.Looking ahead, Solvit System positioned digital twins and reinforcement learning as core pillars of next-generation intelligent defense systems. The company has developed its proprietary reinforcement learning framework, enabling autonomous optimization and experimentation across communication and weapon systems in land, sea, and air domains.“A digital twin is not merely a visualization tool,” Kim concluded. “It is a living testbed where defense AI learns, adapts, and evolves. Digital twins are the foundation of predictable security and the first step toward truly intelligent national defense.”KDS 2025 served as a platform connecting defense policymakers, industry leaders, and technology startups to explore future security architectures. Solvit System stated that insights and proposals shared during the conference will contribute to ongoing demonstrations, R&D collaborations, and technology transfer initiatives aimed at advancing Korea’s defense and security capabilities.Founded in 2007, Solvit System is a Korean RF and communications technology company specializing in intelligent tactical communication networks, counter-drone system optimization, radio-wave analysis, and on-device AI platforms. With deep expertise in simulation and digital twin technologies, Solvit System supports the transition toward data-driven, AI-enabled defense systems and measurable national security solutions.

