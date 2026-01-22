Spiro Harrison & Nelson Welcomes Danielle LeGrand as Associate Attorney

Danielle LeGrand, Associate Attorney

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro Harrison & Nelson, a law firm focused on strategic litigation and complex legal matters, is pleased to announce that Danielle LeGrand has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney in its Montclair, New Jersey and New York City offices.LeGrand joins Spiro Harrison & Nelson from Virginia, where she practiced civil litigation at a prominent Virginia-based law firm. Her practice encompassed a broad range of general litigation matters, representing clients in federal district courts, state courts, and appellate courts across multiple jurisdictions. Prior to her civil litigation work, LeGrand practiced federal immigration litigation, giving her experience navigating highly complex legal and procedural issues.“Danielle brings a strong litigation background, excellent legal judgment, and a commitment to client advocacy that aligns seamlessly with our firm’s mission,” said Jason Spiro, Managing Partner at Spiro Harrison & Nelson. “Her experience across multiple courts and practice areas will be an asset to our clients and our growing team.”LeGrand earned her Juris Doctor from George Mason University, following her graduation with honors from the University of Florida. While in law school, she was deeply engaged in public service and advocacy, serving on the Civil Rights Law Journal, participating in both the Poverty Law Clinicand Immigration Litigation Clinic, and acting as a Vice Justice on the Moot Court Board. She was also the recipient of the school’s Pro Bono Award, recognizing her dedication to service and access to justice.LeGrand is currently admitted to practice law in New York and Maryland and is seeking admission to the New Jersey Bar.“I’m excited to join Spiro Harrison & Nelson and work alongside such a talented group of attorneys,” said LeGrand. “The firm’s reputation for taking on challenging, complex litigation cases with creative, outside-of-the-box approaches is exactly what I was seeking in the next step of my career.”About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with 28 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.

