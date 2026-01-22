WOW.DHS.GOV Website Makes it Easier to Search Your State

“Worst of the Worst” search results by state can now be entered in URL

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that its new “Worst of the Worst” website, wow.dhs.gov, has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to search just some of the criminal illegal aliens that have been removed from their state: wow.dhs.gov/[state name].

“President Trump and Secretary Noem understand that when it comes to illegal alien crime, every state is a border state. That’s why DHS is making it even easier for users to search by state on our new 'Worst of the Worst' website, offering the American people even greater transparency to see the criminals law enforcement are removing from their community,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Trump administration is removing murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and other criminals from communities across the country. Our message is clear: we will protect the American people no matter where they live.”

For example, Americans who want to see the worst of the worst that have been removed from Minnesota can simply type wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota, and they will immediately be taken to a page showcasing arrests from Minnesota.

This feature applies to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. (wow.dhs.gov/dc).

The website was first rolled out in 2025 to widespread praise. The site has since gone through several major updates adding more criminals to the database, bringing the current total of featured criminals to 20,000 – a fraction of the total amount that has been arrested and deported in the last year.

