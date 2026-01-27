Project Velocity Inc. Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

PVI secures top workplace recognition again, reflecting its high-trust culture and commitment to accelerating success for biotech and pharma clients.

MT. KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Velocity Inc. (PVI), a boutique professional services powerhouse supporting biotech and pharmaceutical companies globally, announced today it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ for the second year in a row. The Certification is based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience, trust, and culture.

With scores exceeding 90% across all critical indices, the results show that PVI fosters a consistently supportive and deeply engaging workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and proud of the impact they make. Earning this recognition again reflects PVI’s continued commitment to cultivating a high-performance, people-first environment where employees feel inspired.

“At PVI, we’ve built something unique and powerful—based on a culture that sets us apart—and I’m proud that our team received this recognition for the second-year running,” said Jennifer Johnson, Founder and CEO. “Our team drives our success, and as we grow and scale, we will continue to seek bold, strategic thinkers who thrive in complex environments and bring energy, rigor, and creativity to client challenges. Every day, I’m grateful for the people who work alongside me, and for the clients who trust us.”

PVI has grown rapidly since its founding by embedding seamlessly into client teams as a strategic force multiplier. “We will continue to expand our team and our strategic alliances as demand for our services grows,” added Johnson.

According to Great Place To Work, employees at Certified organizations are significantly more likely to experience strong leadership, look forward to coming to work, and trust their employer—key markers of long-term organizational health and business performance.

About Project Velocity Inc.

Project Velocity Inc. (PVI) is a boutique, professional services powerhouse partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate strategy, execution, and commercialization impact. With deep expertise in rare disease, organizational effectiveness, and launch leadership, PVI integrates seamlessly with client teams to drive clarity, alignment, and measurable results. Since 2022, PVI has delivered more than 160 projects across U.S., European, and global markets as trusted execution partners. Learn more at www.projectvelocity.com or on LinkedIn at Project Velocity Inc.

About Great Place To Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the global benchmark for employee experience and the most definitive recognition of workplace culture. It is awarded based solely on employee feedback about trust, consistency, and quality of workplace experience. Each year, over 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for Certification.

